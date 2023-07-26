Shifting storm threat puts eastern Prairies at risk of severe storms, tornadoes

High heat and lingering instability continues to bring a stubborn storm threat to the Prairies, though with the risk for severe weather shifting eastwards on Wednesday.

Wednesday's storm threat will still include a large swath of severe potential, stretching from central Saskatchewan to southeastern Manitoba, extending into northwestern Ontario, as well.

The primary threats will be large hail and gusty winds, but there will be a brief window for one or two tornadoes in Manitoba's Interlake region.

Wednesday

Areas: Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario

Timing: Evening and overnight

PRRISK

Weather: The low in the Prairies continues to move east, bringing the risk of severe weather to Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with some lingering impacts still in Saskatchewan.

The greatest threats with today's storms will be strong wind gusts, large hail, and a small threat of tornadoes. The region where severe storms will be more widespread will be in Manitoba's Interlake region and into northwestern Ontario.

Baron - PR storm risk - July26

Due to the later timing of these thunderstorms, they may be strong enough to persist into the overnight hours. Nocturnal thunderstorms present their own risks because they are difficult to see coming in the dark.

If you are at the cottage or camping in northwestern Ontario, be sure to charge your electronics and keep your phone on to stay updated with the ever-changing weather alerts.

Baron - eastern PR storm risk Wednesday overnight - July26

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across the Prairies

