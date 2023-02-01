Shifting geopolitical alignments creating significant disruption for global business says WTW Report

‘Mapping the New Geopolitical Divides’ – WTW’s Political Risk Index launched today

LONDON, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shifting geopolitical alignments are dividing the globe into opposing blocs. This is one of the key findings of the latest Political Risk Index, launched today by WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) and Oxford Analytica.

In the latest Index, Oxford Analytica rated the 61 countries and territories listed in the WTW Political Risk Index about their current and historical geopolitical alignment. The findings concluded that, of the major economies in the emerging world:

  • 25 lean West, towards the US and/or Europe

  • 18 lean East, opposing the Western powers on many key issues; and

  • Another 18 are attempting to remain neutral

The survey also found that the Western bloc has lost ground in all world regions. Five years ago, 30 of the WTW Political Risk Index countries were in the Western Bloc with 13 of these countries strongly allied to the West. In today’s findings, only 6 countries or territories in the Index rate as strong Western allies (including Jordan, Mexico, Qatar and Taiwan). Meanwhile, 7 are rated as leaning strongly East (including Belarus, China, Mali, Myanmar and Russia).

Sam Wilkin, Director of Political Risk Analytics, WTW, said “The findings suggest that countries such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Cameroon, and Uganda are ‘dealigning’ from the West. The West’s declining influence in the emerging world will create yet more risks for globalized business.”

Other key findings demonstrated that:

  • In countries that shifted East (from neutrality or a Western alignment) over the past five years, on average, expropriation risks rose by 7%, economic freedom declined by 4%, and political rights fell by 10%.

  • In “dealigning” countries, each of these risk indicators also worsened, and the dealignment trend is impacting more countries. These rising risks in part reflect the declining influence of the US and its allies.

The geopolitical alignment ratings in the Index are assigned by independent experts from Oxford Analytica’s global network. Countries and territories are selected for inclusion in the Index based on volumes of foreign investment and levels of political risk.

For more information please access the political risk survey at https://www.wtwco.com/en-gb/Insights/2023/01/political-risk-index-winter-22-23

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Sarah Booker: +44 7917 722040
Sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com


