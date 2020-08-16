I Shifted to a Wi-Fi Mesh System For Home Broadband And Will Never Go Back To A Conventional Router

Wi-Fi coverage is one of those things that you really don’t want to pay attention to. Your home broadband Wi-Fi should just be a simple blanket that covers your entire home seamlessly, and no matter whether you are trying to stream Netflix on your TV or attempting to work in another room or trying to do a video call with friends from your bedroom, internet is expected to just work. But it is not as simple as you are probably expecting it to be. It just doesn’t work that way. For some strange reason, you will just not get good enough Wi-Fi signal in one part of your home, no matter what you try with router placement and diving into the band settings and what not. Our default reaction to any Wi-Fi speed or coverage drop is to immediately blame the ISP, or the internet service provider. We believe that our 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps and 500Mbps lines are not delivering the promised speed. We are being shortchanged. Curses follow in generous doses. But hang on. Conventional routers, like the one you are probably using, has its own serious limitations that you are probably ignoring. Even more so if it is a really basic one, particularly that your ISP would have given you. There will be limitations on range, the speeds it allows on Wi-Fi and well, the quality of connectivity too.

But why does a conventional router struggle in most homes? Wi-Fi routers essentially create a circular coverage area of wireless signals. That is, from where they are placed. It is quite likely that you would have kept the router against a wall, or at least on one side of the room. That immediately limits almost half of that circular ring of internet coverage that you may potentially get. Well, you really cannot place a Wi-Fi router in the middle of your living room or bedroom, after all. This is because the internet wire line coming into the house usually is on one side of a room. And homes are not designed in straight lines or perfect circles or ideal squares.

For many years, the only real option that many used to overcome this was to use a Wi-Fi Extender. A simple search on Amazon.in or Flipkart.com would give you so many options that claim the world. But the reality is, extenders latch on to your existing Wi-Fi signal from the router and amplify it to another part of the home. This is easier said than experienced, because setup is often clunky and complicated. And almost always, there are significant speed drops.

Back to square one then?

Not so fast. We have had these Wi-Fi Mesh systems for a while now, but it is a fairly recent trend that people are realizing their importance. More so because they are spending longer working on the home broadband line and now realize when and where it works, and when and where it doesn’t. They are called Wi-Fi Mesh systems and they are a combination of multiple Wi-Fi units that can be placed at different places in your home to ensure seamless connectivity all through. You need to hook up the primary unit of a Wi-Fi system to the internet line to get this going. The additional units, known as satellites, are linked wirelessly to the primary unit—they have their own dedicated backhaul channels for communication, which minimizes speed drops that repeaters otherwise struggled with. These satellite units can be spread across your home as required, where Wi-Fi signals tend to be weak, for seamless internet coverage.

Story continues