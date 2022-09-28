Shift Clean Energy’s PwrSwäp technology to be used in first all-electric vessel in one of the world’s busiest ports

Shift Clean Energy

The industry's first pay-as-you-go energy subscription service streamlines the transition from diesel to electric, leading with safe and reliable clean energy storage solutions to decarbonize the marine industry, today.

(Vancouver, Canada / Singapore), Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift Clean Energy (Shift) today announced its involvement in the first all-electric battery swapping vessel in the Port of Singapore. The news was shared today at a keel laying ceremony, led by SeaTech Solutions International (SeaTech), Yinson GreenTech (YGT), and Goal Zero consortium members, announcing the start of construction on the first all-electric cargo vessel in the Port of Singapore - the Hydromover.

The all-electric Hydromover, owned by YGT and designed by SeaTech, will be the first to use Shift’s PwrSwäp technology, the first pay-as-you-go energy subscription-service that provides instant clean, renewable energy to ships without risk or obligations. Shift’s industry leading PwrSwäp technology streamlines the transition from diesel powered to hybrid or fully electric, changing the game for energy storage in the marine industry.

The Hydromover will be the most economical and environmentally-friendly option for cargo vessel crafts. Reducing fuel costs by approximately 77% and saving approximately 752 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from the atmosphere.

Brent Perry, CEO and founder of Shift, commented: “We are thrilled to be a part of this momentous day and are honoured to be a member of the Goal Zero consortium. It’s never been more critical to decarbonize the marine industry and partnerships like these are integral to moving the needle on decarbonization. PwrSwäp’s industry leading, safe and clean technology will play a vital role in revolutionizing the operations of the harbor craft sector in the Port of Singapore and beyond and helping the maritime industry meet IMO’s greenhouse gas emission targets for 2050.”

Yinson Executive Vice President New Ventures and Technology, Mr Eirik Barclay, said: “Goal Zero is made up of like-minded and synergistic partners who are fully committed to helping the marine industry transition to net zero. Since being awarded the grant, we have achieved many important milestones, which have culminated in today’s keel laying to mark the official commencement of construction. We are very pleased with our rapid progress and are looking forward to launching our pilot vessel by the second quarter of 2023, way in advance of the original 5-year schedule planned for the program. This not only gives Goal Zero a head start to roll-out our all-electric cargo vessel, but it is also an important contribution to Singapore's goals for all domestic harbour crafts to operate on low-carbon energy solutions by 2030 and to halve carbon emissions from these vessels by 2050.”

The Goal Zero consortium received one of the three grants awarded by Maritime Port Authority and the Singapore Maritime Institute in August 2021 to research, develop, deploy and commercialize a fully electric cargo vessel with swappable battery infrastructure solutions. Following the extensive research and design phase the vessel will go into construction and is expected to be finalized and launched in the second quarter of 2023 and ready for commercialisation in 2024.

To date, around 100 vessels have registered interest for PwrSwäp and 12 locations are planned to open by mid-2023.





About Shift Clean Energy:

Shift Clean Energy provides energy storage solutions to decarbonize the marine transport industry and other hard-to-abate sectors. Shift enables customers to meet their climate action and ESG goals with clean energy solutions based on leading-edge energy storage systems. Understood to be the safest and most reliable energy storage solutions on the market today, and the first commercial marine solutions company to offer pay-as-you-go PwrSwäp subscription energy systems. Customers save money from day one through electrification, integrating ESS and renewable energy for both commercial and maritime applications. Shift has offices in the US, UK, and the Netherlands, with a new office under construction in Singapore. Join us on our mission to zero emissions.





About Yinson Green Technologies:

Yinson GreenTech (YGT) is a green technology solutions provider that delivers clean, integrated and technology-enhanced ecosystem across the marine, mobility and energy segments.

YGT invests in novel green technology ideas and sustainable solutions and collaborates with like-minded partners in its key geographical markets to deliver integrated digital solutions and platforms that connect its smart green technology assets and green infrastructure to fully support its customers’ transition into a net-zero future.

YGT is a wholly-owned subsidiary and the green technologies division of the global energy infrastructure and technology company Yinson Holdings Berhad, which is listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.





About Goal Zero consortium:

“Goal Zero” consortium brings together the diverse expertise of 13 enterprises and research institutes. Project Lead SeaTech takes on the roles of vessel designer and system integrator, while Yinson Green Technologies is responsible for overall programme management and commercialisation.

Other consortium members include Shift Clean Energy as battery technology partner, Rina Hong Kong Limited Singapore Branch as classification society, industry partners Batam Fast Ferry, Bernhard Schulte (Singapore) Holdings, DM Sea Logistics, Marina Offshore, Kenoil Marine Services, Lita Ocean Pte Ltd and Jurong Port and research institutes Singapore Institute of Technology and Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine Singapore.













