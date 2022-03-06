Shiffrin 2nd in World Cup giant slalom; Vlhová skis out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
    1/4

    Switzerland Alpine Skiing World Cup

    United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sweden's Sara Hector speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
    2/4

    Switzerland Alpine Skiing World Cup

    Sweden's Sara Hector speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Italy's Marta Bassino stands on the slope after failing to complete the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
    3/4

    Switzerland

    Italy's Marta Bassino stands on the slope after failing to complete the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Slovakia's Petra Vlhova speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
    4/4

    Switzerland Alpine Skiing World Cup

    Slovakia's Petra Vlhova speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Sweden's Sara Hector speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Italy's Marta Bassino stands on the slope after failing to complete the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mikaela Shiffrin
    Mikaela Shiffrin
    American alpine skier
  • Petra Vlhová
    Slovak female alpine skier

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin earned a chance to extend her lead in the overall World Cup standings Sunday when closest rival Petra Vlhová failed to finish the first run of a giant slalom.

Shiffrin was second-fastest down the steep course at Lenzerheide, just 0.11 seconds behind Olympic champion Sara Hector.

Tessa Worley, a two-time world championships gold medalist, was third with 0.16 to make up in the second run in the afternoon. No other racer was within a half-second of the top three.

In her first giant slalom since crashing out after just 10 seconds at the Beijing Olympics, Shiffrin started first and put down a clean run on a cold, sun-bathed day.

Vlhová started next and, as Shiffrin watched the giant screen in the finish area, went out midway down. Her inside ski lost its edge at a right-hand turn and she slid past the next gate.

It was Vlhová’s first failure to finish a World Cup race this season and her first in giant slalom after 11 straight points-scoring races since December 2020.

The two-race weekend at Lenzerheide is shaping up as potentially key in the Shiffrin-Vlhová duel for the overall title.

They were tied in the standings after 29 events until Shiffrin made her move finishing second in a super-G Saturday when defending champion Vlhová was 18th.

Shiffrin would earn another 80 World Cup points for a runner-up finish. That would build her lead to 147 with six races left seeking her fourth overall title.

Hector is having a career year with three World Cup wins and the Olympic title in giant slalom. The 29-year-old Swede previously had one victory in 2014.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • 'No one quit trying': N.W.T. students hit the hills to train with Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill

    As high school students in Fort Simpson headed to the ski hill this past week, a line of snowboards was waiting for them in the snow. Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill was waiting for them, too. There was a thrill in the air, said Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Regional High School teacher Kristen Morrison, as the youth prepared to train with Gill. Boots and helmets sat in bins by the boards while tea boiled over a fire nearby. "The part that stood out most to me is that no one quit trying," Morrison said in an