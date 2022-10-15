How to watch Shields vs Marshall: Live stream and TV channel for boxing tonight

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall finally clash in an undisputed middleweight title fight at the O2 Arena in London tonight.

The clash between the long-time rivals was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and will headline an historic night of UK women’s boxing.

The pair have been rivals for ten years now, after Marshall got the better of the American in an amateur bout back in 2012, a feat that has not been matched since as she remains the only fighter to have ever beaten Shields.

Since then though it’s Shields who has had the more decorated career, undisputed in two different weight classes and she defends her WBA, IBF and WBC belts in London tonight.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW SHIELDS VS MARSHALL LIVE!

Marshall became a world champion in her ninth professional bout, her power evident on her swift march through the division but this is now the ultimate test on the biggest of stages.

Earlier in the night on an all-female card featuring 11 fights and 22 women, Mikaela Mayer faces Alycia Baumgardner in what should be a thrilling fight, while Caroline Dubois and Lauren Price are among those also in action.

Here’s all you need to know about following tonight’s card...

How to watch Shields vs Marshall

TV channel: In the UK, Shields vs Marshall is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage getting underway at 7:30pm BST.

The preliminary card starts at 5.30pm on the Sky Sports Boxing Facebook and YouTube channels.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the card via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can also follow the entire card right here with Standard Sport’s live blog!