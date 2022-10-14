Shields vs. Marshall Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

The boxing world is gearing up for one most highly-anticipated fights of the past few years, with Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall (finally) facing off for the undisputed middleweight title.

This weekend, the rival boxers will go head-to-head for Shields’ middleweight WBC, WBA, and IBF belts and Marshall’s middleweight WBO title. Both are at the top of their game, boasting undefeated professional careers and stellar amateur records. Here’s where the rivalry gets good: Shields has lost just one bout in her entire career (amateur or pro)… to none other than Savannah Marshall. The two haven’t met since that fight in 2012, and have since traded barbs about what might happen in the ring.

Plus, as if Shields vs. Marshall wasn’t enough, the fight card is bringing another unified women’s match-up between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner for the super-featherweight IBF, WBC, and WBO titles.

Needless to say, combat sports fans are eager for the Shields vs. Marshall fight card to get started. Below is everything you need to know about the fight, including where to live stream Shields vs. Marshall online.

Note: This weekend will also see George Kambosos Jr. take on Devin Haney in a rematch, and Deontay Wilder fighting Robert Helenius. Head here for streaming details on Kambosos vs. Haney 2, and here for details on Wilder vs. Helenius.

When is Shields vs. Marshall? Date, Time, Location

Shields and Marshall will face each other on Saturday, October 15 at the O2 Arena in London, England. The main card is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, with the main event ringwalks happening around 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

The fight was previously scheduled for September 10 but was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

How to Watch Shields vs. Marshall Online: Live Stream Details

To watch Shields vs. Marshall online, U.S. viewers will need an ESPN+ subscription. The streaming service will have an exclusive live stream of Shields vs. Marshall, so even those with a cable or satellite package will need to get a subscription.

ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year for an annual subscription. However, if you want to save some money on your streaming service lineup, we suggest checking out the Disney Bundle. For $13.99 a month, the Disney Bundle gets you ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, which saves you $11 a month compared to paying for each streaming service separately.

However you choose to pay for ESPN+, your subscription will let you watch Shields vs. Marshall live online during the big night, as well as all the other fights on the main card (including Mayer vs. Baumgardner).

Plus, because ESPN+ is an app, you’ll be able to live stream Shields vs. Marshall on your smart TV, streaming devices, phone, laptop, or tablet. You’ll also get all the other live sports content available on ESPN+, like free UFC Fight Night live streams, soccer games, NFL games, and access to UFC PPV fights (like UFC 279, which is also happening on Saturday).

How to Watch Shields vs. Marshall Online Free

Sadly, because Saturday’s fight is an ESPN+ exclusive, there’s no easy way to (legally) watch Shields vs. Marshall for free online. However, if you already have a Verizon 5G Get More or its 5G Play More plan (or you’re willing to sign up for one of those plans), you’re eligible for a free Disney Bundle membership. This will include ESPN+ at no additional cost, and let you live stream Shields vs. Marshall for free online. See details here.

Shields vs. Marshall Odds, Predictions, Fight Card

As expected from two boxers with such immaculate careers, Shields vs. Marshall is expected to be as close a fight as you can get. As of writing, oddsmakers are giving both Shields -136 moneyline odds and Marshall +106, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

One of the only possible indicators of Saturday’s results is Marshall’s slightly less successful amateur career. The British boxer had an amateur record of 61-16, compared to Shields’ 64-1. However, given that Shields’ singular loss was to Marshall, and the fact that Marshall has proven her development with a perfect professional career, even this statistic doesn’t give much of an idea about who might be victorious.

Mayer vs. Baumgardner is also expected to be a close match, with odds at -350 for Mayer and +250 for Baumgardner.

Before the two title fights on Saturday, tune in early for the other eight main card fights, listed below:

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva — Lightweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanessa Caballero — Featherweight

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg — Flyweight

Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik — Welterweight

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov — Featherweight

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez — Super welterweight

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly — Super bantamweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi — Super flyweight

Be sure to get an ESPN+ subscription, if you don’t already, to watch Shields vs. Marshall online this Saturday.

