Shields vs Marshall: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

Matt Verri
·5 min read
Shields vs Marshall: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall headline an historic night of women’s boxing at the O2 Arena in London tonight.

The long-time rivals meet for the undisputed middleweight championship as the main event of the first all-female UK boxing card featuring 11 fights and 22 women.

American Shields and Britain’s Marshall both have 12-0 professional records.

Between them, they hold all four world middleweight titles and their fight has the ingredients of a compelling contest.

Shields owns three of those belts but the only defeat of her long and distinguished career came against Marshall at the amateur world championships in China in 2012.

The pair clashed after Claressa Shields beat Ema Kozin in February (Getty Images)
The pair clashed after Claressa Shields beat Ema Kozin in February (Getty Images)

Shields is still unhappy when reflecting on that defeat. “I had a lot against me,” she said. “I feel like I fought against her, I fought against the judges, I fought against the ref. It wasn’t to me a fair fight.”

Since then though, the American has been undisputed world champion in two different weight classes and all the middleweight belts are on the line at the 02 Arena.

At the press conference this week, Shields promised to "school" Marshall. “She's a bum," said Shields. “I'm about to show everybody that there's levels.”

Marshall made her professional debut in 2017, the same year Shields first became world champion, as she fought on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, having signed with Mayweather Promotions after turning over.

She eventually left to return to the UK and in her ninth professional fight became WBO middleweight champion after stopping Hannah Rankin. Three defences have followed since then - now she gets her shot at the biggest of prizes.

Shields vs Marshall date, start time, venue and ring walks

Shields vs Marshall takes place tonight, Saturday, October 15 2022, at the 02 Arena in London.

The ring walks for the main event should be around 10pm BST though as ever, those times are subject to change.

Shields vs Marshall fight card/undercard in full

It’s an all-female card tonight, unchanged after lost month’s postponement.

Alycia Baumgardner, who beat Terri Harper in Sheffield last year to win the WBC and IBO belts, puts those on the line against Mikaela Mayer, the WBO and IBF champion, in what should be a thrilling super-featherweight bout.

Caroline Dubois, out of the ring since March, has her third professional bout as she faces Milena Koleva, while Lauren Price and partner Karris Artingstall, both medalists at the 2020 Olympics, are in action.

The pair had previously agreed to not fight on the same night, but have briefly put that to one side to take part in an historic night.

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall

Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner

Caroline Dubois vs Milena Koleva

Lauren Price vs Timea Belik

Karris Artingstall vs Marina Sakharov

Ebonie Jones vs Vanessa Caballero

April Hunter vs Erica Alvarez

Shannon Ryan vs Bucha El Quassi

Ginny Fuchs vs Gemma Ruegg

Sarah Liegmann vs Bec Connolly

Georgia O’Connor vs Joyce van Ee

How to watch Shields vs Marshall

TV channel: In the UK, Shields vs Marshall is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage getting underway at 7:30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the card via the Sky Go App.

Live blog: You can also follow the entire card via Standard Sport’s live blog tonight.

Shields vs Marshall fight prediction

Boxing promoters are never shy in using the phrase ‘50-50 fight’, but this looks to be a bout worthy of that title.

That loss to Marshall was Shields’ only defeat as an amateur and since then it’s been a perfect run in the professional ranks, with ten of those 12 wins coming on points. It’s five years since she last knocked a fighter out.

It’s a record that is flipped for Marshall, who has been taken the distance only twice in her 12 bouts as a pro. She was typically destructive in taking out Femke Hermans in April, a fighter who went the full ten round with Shields four years ago.

The media workout ahead of the planned fight date last month took place on a boat (Getty Images)
The media workout ahead of the planned fight date last month took place on a boat (Getty Images)

Similarly Marshall stopped Rankin, who was beaten on points by Shields earlier in her career. The American will of course argue that she faced those two when they were better fighters, and that her record is a far more impressive one considering the strength of opponents.

It’s certainly a big step up for Marshall, who for all her exciting talent has not been fighting at the elite level for as long as Shields. The big question is whether her power is enough to slow Shields down and stop the technical ability of the American taking control.

The quality of both fighters means a knockout win for either is perhaps unlikely, so we’re going for Shields to just edge a thrilling fight on points.

Shields vs Marshall weigh-in results

Shields and Marshall both weighed-in at 159.3lbs on Friday afternoon, comfortably inside the middleweight limit.

Tempers boiled over between Mayer and Baumgardner, who have clashed throughout the build-up to their unified super-featherweight bout, both came in at 129.3lbs.

Shields vs Marshall betting odds

Shields to win: 8/11

Marshall to win: 11/10

Draw: 12/1

Shields to win by decision/technical decision: 11/10

Shields to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 9/1

Marshall to win by decision/technical decision: 13/5

Marshall to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 7/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.