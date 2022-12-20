Shields touches on foreign money coming into Canada

One thing governments fear is when an individual utilizes their position within to further their own ends. Martin Shields, Bow River MP, discussed some of the findings that were brought to the House about the election campaign funding that a small amount of Canadian MPs received.

“One of the things that the CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service) director was talking about is the money that is coming into Canada to influence election campaigns,” said Shields. “He said there was at least 11 MPs that he believes received funding from the communist government of China. That’s a huge concern when your CSIS director is saying 11 people running for the federal election in 2019 received funding from a foreign government —that’s a huge issue. There is beliefs that a number of offices that the communist government of China have set up — three in Toronto, for example — are basically police stations. They are checking on Chinese citizens in Canada. That’s a huge problem.”

Shields discussed just how big of an issue this is, especially on the federal level of government.

“One of the things in the sense of democracy when we have foreign money coming in and being given to candidates who are running is because they want people to support them inside our own country. As far as decisions to do with the communist government in China or they want to defeat people who they think are negative towards the communist Chinese government. The funding would go either way: One a person who would support the communist Chinese government positions that we might have in our parliamentary system of legislation or two they want to oppose somebody that has taken a position against the communist Chinese government. There have been lots of discussions about that, and concerns that we have a foreign government attempting to influence our elections in Canada. It’s been suggested that it’s the communist Chinese government that has been doing this.”

Shields stated action needs to be taken and certain legislation needs to be utilized to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“When you look at the Election Act, you have to be very careful in the sense of the money that you’re receiving — who it’s from, the limits on it — it has to be a personal donation maximum of $1,600 and you have to identify exactly who it’s from. Under the Elections Act, it’s very clear.”

Ian Croft, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times