Shielding advice could be 'fine tuned' because some groups less at risk than previously thought

Shielding advice could be “fine-tuned” because some groups are less at risk than previously thought, one of the government’s scientific advisers has said.

Professor Peter Openshaw, who sits on the the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) said there is increasing evidence that many people thought to have been vulnerable may be more resilient than had been assumed.

Around 2.2 million people classed as “extremely vulnerable” have spent more than two months shielding, after being issued with advice to stay home completely, and rely on food deliveries and medication being dropped off. When the measures came in, they were told they would last for 12 weeks.

The Government has now said restrictions can be eased slightly.

Those who live with family members are being told they can go outside with them from Monday while those living alone are allowed to meet one other person, at two metres’ distance. Such groups are still being told not to visit shops or other enclosed places, and to receive deliveries of food and medicines at home.

Originally, around 1 million people were contacted to be told they should remain home at all times. This has risen to 2. 2 million people after GPs were asked to add anyone they thought particularly vulnerable to the lists.

The system has been beset with confusion, because many included in the category were only issued with the advice many weeks into lockdown.

Prof Openshaw, from Imperial College London, said research now suggested that some of those who had been given the advice were actually far less at risk than had been thought.

He said: “The order to shield has been based on a presumption of sensitivity to coronavirus, but there are some huge studies coming out now, and I think with this new information it may seem that many people who we thought might have been vulnerable in fact, are not vulnerable.”

Those at lower risk than previously thought include those who had recovered from cancer some years earlier and those with asthma who are not on oral steroids, he said.

“I think we're going to be able to fine-tune the advice now, and actually reassure some people who we feared might be susceptible to that, in fact, they're not as vulnerable as we thought so that's really good news,” he told The Andrew Marr show.