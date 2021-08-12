Shibani Dandekar Reveals Her 'Biggest Learning' From Living With Farhan Akhtar During Pandemic

Actor and television host Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar make one of the hottest couples in B-Town. The duo often teases their fans with mushy pictures and never fails to shower praises on each other’s work. Shibani and Farhan have been together for a while, therefore, every now and then the couple encounters the ‘marriage question.’ Even their fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. However, in a recent interview, Shibani talked about her “biggest learning” from living with her longtime boyfriend Farhan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shibani Dandekar said she spends “a lot of time” doing things together with Farhan Akhtar, adding: “And then when you need your space, do things on your own. That’s so important.” The actress shared her biggest takeaway from sharing space with Farhan during the lockdown: “The biggest learning in this process was just the idea of balance and just respecting each other’s routine and what both people need.” Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrated three years of togetherness this year.

Earlier this month, Shibani Dandekar was asked about taking her relationship with Farhan to the “next level” in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. To which, she said, “Everyone is asking me the same question. I would say the topic has not come up yet. I will figure this out and then I will tell people.”

