Shiba Titans Join Hands with Lamina Studios to build out its Metaverse, Announces Private Sale for Its Native Token

·2 min read
New York, NY, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shiba Titans team is thrilled to inform the community regarding its partnership with award-winning Lamina Studio to build their Metaverse.


Shiba Titans is an NFT collection inspired by the meme coin Shiba-Inu and Japanese manga Attack on Titan, with a 1000 Genesis NFT collection and further drops underway. The Shiba Titan team will be launching $Titan, the native governance token that will empower the decentralized community of the titan ecosystem! Similar to the recent Bored Ape Yacht Clubs token launch ApeCoin(APE), $TITAN will further use anti-dumping features through a presale bot with set conditions and vesting and auto buyback and burn feature to keep the chart pumping! more info can be found on our website/Lite paper

Project history:

  • Partnership with Lamina Studio to build out their metaverse.

  • Discord and social media in December.

  • The first batch of Genesis NFT collection (1,000) sold out in January.

  • Further small drops through giveaways and competitions.

  • Partnerships with reputable projects such as Fancy Bears Metaverse

Long term plans:

  • Build out a play-to-earn game with a sustainable economy using various burning mechanisms

  • Create a competitive and social gaming experience for casual and hardcore gamers.

  • Seasonal rewards and competitive ranking systems.

  • Further NFT drops with regular game updates.

  • Accessible to everyone through a scholarship system.

Shiba Titans Ecosystem

The team explained that it has partnered with award-winning Lamina Studios to build a Metaverse which includes:

  • NFT Collection (Genesis collection sold out 1000/1000).

  • Play to earn dungeon crawling and battle arena game already in development

  • Staking and cross collab pools.

  • Marketplace and Merch store.

  • Dual Token system ($TITAN & $BONE)

Note that while $TITAN is the native token that will be used in the ecosystem such as staking, merch store, governance, and entry to limited events, the $BONE is the utility token for marketplace transactions for buying weapons, equipment, and consumables. It will also be used in the game currency. Further details on NFTs and staking can be found in their Lite paper

Tokenomics

The Shiba titan team recently held a private sale (SC:80/HC:120 ETH) with a vesting period and anti-dumping rules built into their smart contract. For more information contact the team.

Total Supply:

1 Billion

(See Litepaper for token allocations)

LP:

Locked on Unicrypt

Taxes

12% Buy/Sell Tax

- 3% Into liquidity. This automatically helps to create a price floor (stability).

- 6% fund the Marketing Wallet/Development Wallet.

- 3% go to $TITAN savior, which we can call to buy back and burn from circulation.

Disclaimer: TITAN taxes are subject to change according to market conditions. For more information refer to our Litepaper.

NFT Smart Contract Address: https://etherscan.io/address/0x9ec2E10C65CBB0cE1bA8935f18322D9E985D0984

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShibaTitans

Telegram: https://t.me/ShibaTitansPortal

Instagram: https://instagram.com/shibatitans

Discord: https://discord.gg/xjtXCPBYuU

OpenSea: http://opensea.io/collection/shibatitansofficial

LitePaper: https://shibatitans.com/files/ShibaTitan-Pitch-Deck-v1.pdf



CONTACT: Company Name: Shiba Titans Email: info (at) shibatitans.com Website: https://shibatitans.com/


