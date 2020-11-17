Shhh, This 24-Hour Entireworld Discount Is Just For YOU

When Entireworld called, we answered. When the iconic loungewear brand graciously offered an R29-exclusive discount, we accepted. Starting now and lasting for the next 24 hours (ending tonight at 11:59 p.m. EST), you lucky readers can score 20% off Entireworld’s ENTIRE organic sweater collection (with promo code SWEATERWEATHER). The eco-friendly label is a fashion focal point for what it describes as “non-boring basics” and what we like call wardrobe revolutionaries; we’re talking everything from cozy alpaca blends to very soft organic cotton, superfine wool, oh-so-luxe cashmere, and every other material that magnetizes your sweater sleeve to your cheek like you’re starring in a fabric softener commercial. We’d advise adding-to-cart fast during this day-long window of magical markdowns because we wouldn’t be surprised if a few items go completely out of stock. Below, peep a few of our favorite (not-yet-sold-out) styles to use that special limited-time discount on — and shop the full selection here.

This little crew neck is Entireworld’s best selling sweater and for a good reason: it’s made with 100% superfine wool and crafted to be “not too light” but also “not too warm.” It’s the true neutral in The Alignment System of sweaters and comes in 5 different colors.

Where there’s an oversize sweater there’s a cute outfit. This 70% baby alpaca wool jumper is the perfect piece to snuggle up in on chilly days. It has a long and loose fit that you can throw on top of any pair of pants, skirt, or whatever and leave the house looking dashing. Easy, simple, and, now, 20% off.

A walking blanket never looked so chic. Seriously, this wool/cashmere blend turtleneck dress is perfect by itself indoors or for snuggling beneath hefty layers for those extra cold winter outings. Buy it now while it’s still on sale and you’ll be toasty all winter long. Available in three colors too.



A drapey 100% wool knit sweater for every minimalist who lives for comfort. The simple seam running straight through the middle gives it that elegant and effortless vibe that everyone secretly wants. You can grab this wardrobe staple in black or tan.

These sweater pants are the definition of “non-boring basics.” It’s a sweater for your legs and your key to a goose-bump free winter. Grab a pair to match with your Ribbed Mockneck sweater for redefined sweatsuit bliss. Available in black or tan.



