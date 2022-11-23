Shetland announces Ashley Jensen as new lead

Ashley Jensen is the new lead detective on the long-running series

The BBC's award-winning murder mystery drama Shetland will have a new lead actor when it returns next year.

Ashley Jensen will star as DI Ruth Calder, a native Shetlander who returns to the isles after 20 years working for the Met in London.

The Scottish actor takes on the lead detective role left vacant by DI Jimmy Perez, played for seven series by Douglas Henshall.

Jensen said she was "absolutely thrilled" to be joining the show.

The 53-year-old, who was born in Annan in Dumfriesshire, got her big break when she starred alongside Ricky Gervais in Extras in 2005.

She went on to appear regularly in US TV series Ugly Betty before returning to the UK with roles in shows such as Agatha Raisin and Catastrophe.

In 2019 she reunited with Gervais in the Netflix comedy series After Life.

The new series of Shetland will film in locations on Shetland and across Scotland from the spring.

It will see Jensen join series regulars such as Alison O'Donnell (DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh), Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora).

Jensen said: "There will be a different dynamic with Ruth amongst the regular characters and a few more new interesting characters to enjoy.

"However the integrity of the show and the world that has been created will remain very much in the same tone as the last seven seasons.

"It's a real privilege to be asked to lead this show into a new chapter."

Jensen is currently filming Mayflies for the BBC, which is adapted by Andrea Gibb from Andrew O'Hagan's acclaimed novel.

Filming is taking place in and around Glasgow and Ayrshire.