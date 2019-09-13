ShetheNorth rally for Bianca Andreescu set for Sunday in Mississauga

When it comes to celebrating hometown hero Bianca Andreescu, Mississauga is going all out.

At a public rally set for Sunday afternoon, the teenage tennis star will be given a key to the city, while officials will also unveil an "Andreescu Way" street sign (although the street itself has yet to be selected).

"Mississauga is planning the biggest tribute possible for our local hometown champion," said Mayor Bonnie Crombie in an interview on Friday.

Andreescu, 19, has been basking in her U.S. Open victory since touching down in Canada this week — even fielding a message from Drake.

She's had a meteoric rise over the last year, culminating in her win against Serena Williams this past Saturday. She also beat Williams in early August to take the Rogers Cup.

Andreescu is now the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

On Sunday, her fans are invited to Celebration Square in Mississauga for a public rally at 4:30 p.m., which Crombie predicts could draw as many as 30,000 people.

"People are brimming with pride," she said. "This is our hometown girl. She was born and raised [here], attended elementary school here, trained at our very own Ontario Racquet Club."

A DJ and percussionist group will play until 5 p.m., at which point Andreescu, Crombie and other GTA mayors, including Toronto Mayor John Tory, will take the stage. More details are here.

It might not be the only chance for GTA fans to show Andreescu some love.

Tory has said that she can have a parade in Toronto if she wants, an idea Andreescu said she liked.