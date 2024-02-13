Shesterkin gets first shutout of season as Rangers beat Flames 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Will Cuylle and Jimmy Vesey scored for the Rangers, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Shesterkin got his 12th career shutout and second straight win to improve to 21-12-1 on the season.

Jacob Markstrom finished with 29 saves as the Flames snapped a four-game win streak.

After a scoreless first period and several dazzling saves by Markstrom, Cuylle finally broke through with 7:29 remaining in the seecond as he slid a loose puck past the goalie in the crease for his ninth goal.

Vesey had an empty-netter with 19 seconds remaining in the third for his 12th to seal the win.

Shesterkin's best late-game save was swatting away a high shot by Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson three minutes into the third period.

The Rangers went 0 for 3 on the power play to extend their slump to 0 for 17 over the last seven games.

Markstrom denied Rangers forwards Vincent Trocheck and Blake Wheeler from in close late in the first, then stopped Wheeler again five minutes into the second.

The Swedish goalie also made a pad stop on Brodzinski 12 minutes into the second just before Cuylle’s goal and smothered a shot by Alexis Lafreniere with 3:50 left in the middle period to keep it one-goal game. Lafreniere nearly scored short-side on Markstrom early in the third but the puck bounced off the post.

UP NEXT

Flames: Return home to host San Jose on Thursday night.

Rangers: Host Montreal on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Allan Kreda, The Associated Press