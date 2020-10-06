She's read more than 40 books to study the divided nation. Here are her takeaways — and book recommendations

Wildfires ravaged California last fall as I started my United We Read project, reading my way across the nation as we approach the 2020 election.

And the state is still on fire, including Napa Valley's Howell Mountain, where I grew up, where fire, water, drought and the health of the farmland have always been top of mind. For the second month in a row, flames have forced my parents to evacuate my childhood home.

As I continue this project, my thoughts are consumed by our relationship to the land, a theme that has emerged in much of my reading about other states for the third installment. Culture is always tied to geography, and the books that have most resonated in my latest journey offer a visceral sense of place, often with divergent perspectives on how we choose to live on the land.

In an effort to learn more about our divided nation, I decided to read at least 52 books, one from each state, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, this past year. My first story, which ran in January, took me from Alabama to Connecticut. In Part 2, I read books from Delaware to Maine.

As of this writing, I’ve read from Maryland to Oklahoma. The most thought-provoking stories include a wonderful book set in Nebraska that is told through religion and how we grow food and a memoir that examines the healing power of land and family at a deer camp in the Midwest. I got lost in the deserts of Nevada and New Mexico, climbed a mountain in New Hampshire and went off the grid in Montana. I returned to cities I love through fresh lenses, experienced catastrophic dread in the Hamptons and hope on the shores of Massachusetts. Which is what this project is all about — understanding our fractured country through place.

Maryland

I’ll begin with what has to be my favorite title in this installment, “Redhead by the Side of the Road.” The latest from Baltimore native Anne Tyler tackles the question of what happens when our comfortable daily routines are upended. At a time when we’re all experiencing disruptions, this light-hearted novel takes a compassionate look at the mundane and feels like a balm during what has been a particularly unrelenting news cycle. While I won’t give away the title’s meaning, consider it a metaphor for what we might misread that’s right in front of us.









Massachusetts

