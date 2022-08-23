Sheryl Sandberg's Wedding Cake Took a 26-Hour Truck Ride from Duff Goldman's Baltimore Bakery

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal’s Wyoming Wedding

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's wedding cake was truly a labor of love.

The pair — who tied the knot on Saturday at Trail Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming — enlisted the help of Duff Goldman's Baltimore-based cake studio to design the four-tier wedding cake. But even more impressive than the delicate dessert itself is how it journeyed to the venue.

A representative for Charm City Cakes tells PEOPLE that the cake was made at the Baltimore location and was subsequently packaged and transported in a truck and brought to Wyoming. "The insulated truck [is] made for this exact type of transportation for food and the estimated time was about 26 to 28 hours long with stops to ensure safety of the cake," she adds.

The chocolate-vanilla cake featured coral and pink flowers to match the locally sourced coral and pink dahlias that adorned the reception. Charm City Cakes confirms that all four layers were real cake — unlike some wedding cakes, which consist of dummy layers.

For dinner, guests dined on avocado tartlets, wagyu steaks and black cod. To accompany the cake for dessert, the couple also served affogato.

The wedding weekend was filled with lots of Western touches. Sandberg, 52, and Bernthal, 49, spoke with PEOPLE three weeks before the festivities at her home in the Bay Area about the impending nuptials.

"Dive bars, country music — this is all a new part of my life, but I love it," Sandberg said. "It's really fun. I mean, I really never did that much of stuff like this before. I really focused on working and being a mother."

Guests at the wedding included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan; the groom's brother, actor Jon Bernthal; tennis champ Serena Williams; Arianna Huffington; and Sandberg's Option B co-writer Adam Grant.

After Sandberg's late husband Dave Goldberg tragically died in 2015 while the couple were on vacation in Mexico, finding love after loss was never something she felt was a guarantee.

It was Dave's own brother Rob who first introduced Sandberg to Tom, Rob's longtime friend, in 2019.

"He said, 'How about my sister-in-law?' And I kind of said, 'Well, sure. That sounds amazing. But I need somebody who's attainable,'" Tom recalled.

Having Dave's own brother play matchmaker, "it's as close to Dave's blessing as it could possibly have," Sandberg said. "And Rob has said, and has said to my biological children, 'I picked him for you.'"