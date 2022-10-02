Sheryl Sandberg is getting bodyguards paid for by Meta because of 'threats to her safety' despite leaving the company

Jyoti Mann
·2 min read
Sheryl Sandberg, Meta COO, shrugs while standing on stage at a Facebook event
Meta will provide security for Sheryl Sandberg until June 2023.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Meta will pay for Sheryl Sandberg's private security protection until June next year.

  • The board approved the security detail on Friday because of "continuing threats to her safety."

  • Sandberg stopped being a Meta employee on September 30, but she remains a non-executive director.

Meta will keep paying for bodyguards for Sheryl Sandberg even though she has now left the company.

The Facebook owner's board approved providing the security detail to its former chief operating officer on Friday because of "continuing threats to her safety", Reuters reported.

Meta gave no detail of the threats faced by Sandberg, 52, who has been one of Mark Zuckerberg's closest lieutenants and one of the most influential women in Silicon Valley.

Private security will protect Sandberg at her homes and while she is traveling until the end of June 2023, the news agency reported.

In June the tech executive announced her decision to step down as COO after 14 years at the company.

Sandberg's employment at Meta ended on September 30 but she will remain on the board of directors. 

Her decision followed allegations in April in a Wall Street Journal report that she had used corporate resources to try to stop negative coverage of Bobby Kotick, the chief executive of Activision, whom she had been linked to romantically in the past.

A Meta spokesperson said in a statement at the time that Sandberg "never threatened the MailOnline's business relationship with Facebook in order to influence an editorial decision. This story attempts to make connections that don't exist."

In June it was revealed that Meta was investigating her use of company resources to plan her wedding. The probe also looked at Sandberg's actions over a number of years, including whether she had staff work on her personal projects.

Sandberg's decision to step down as COO came at about the same time Meta's inquiries were brought to light.

A Meta spokesperson said in June that its investigation was not connected with Sandberg's decision to leave.

Sandberg said she plans to focus on philanthropic efforts through her foundation, Lean In, as well as on women's rights issues after leaving Meta, and that she would not take on any chief executive roles elsewhere. She married  Tom Bernthal, the former CEO of Kelton Global, in August.

Meta did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

