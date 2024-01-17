Sheryl Lee Ralph Praises Ayo Edebiri After Emmys Win: 'Very Proud'

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s message to Ayo Edebiri is a winner.

On Tuesday, the “Abbott Elementary” actor took to social media to congratulate Edebiri for her winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Bear” on Monday night.

Ralph, who was also nominated in that category for this year’s show, celebrated Edebiri’s win on Instagram. The “Dreamgirls” star took home the prize at the 2022 award show.

“It took 35 years for me to be the second Black actress to win an Emmy for Supporting Actress in Comedy,” she wrote in the caption of the post which featured pictures of Ralph and Edebiri together. “And a year later I am very proud and very happy to celebrate [Edebiri] in her incredible win!”

The “Moesha” star also recognized Edebiri on X (formerly Twitter), writing that she was “proud and happy” to pass the torch.

Ralph memorably delivered an electrifying performance of Dianne Reeves’ song, “Endangered Species,” when she accepted her Emmy in 2022. She was the second Black woman to win in that category. Jackeé Harry won the award for “227″ in 1987.

Edebiri thanked Ralph for the encouraging words on Instagram, writing in the comments section of the post: “Love you Sheryl. So grateful for you!!!!!!”

“The Bear” star had dedicated her acceptance speech on Monday night to her parents.

“I love you guys so much,” she said onstage. “Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that. I just love you so much.”

“Probably not a dream to immigrate to this country and have your child be like, ‘I want to do improv,’” she continued. “You’re real ones.”

