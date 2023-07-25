Sheryl Lee Ralph 'Collapsed' After Her Son Had a Brain-Damaging Car Accident Then Was Shot 3 Times

The 'Abbott Elementary' star said she always "knew I was going to be somebody’s mother" and called her children "my greatest gift" before opening up about her son's harrowing moments

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty for MACRO Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph is opening up about the scariest moments she experienced as a parent.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the AARP Magazine cover story for the August/September issue, the 66-year-old Abbott Elementary actress recalled the moment she heard that her son Etienne had been involved in not one, but two terrible incidents that changed his life forever.

“When Etienne was in college, he had a car accident and suffered a concussion. It changed his whole brain,” she explained. “Then he got mugged, and they shot him three times. He woke up in the hospital with two bullets in his leg and a wound in his forehead where a bullet had grazed him.”

Emily Shur/ AARP The Magazine, August/September 2023 Sheryl Lee Ralph's AARP Magazine Cover

When Ralph heard that her son had been shot, she “collapsed and dropped the phone.”

“I didn’t even listen to the rest. But they didn’t kill him, thank God,” the Emmy winner said. “Now he runs his own production company and nonprofit, WalkGoodLA, which is centered around healing, mental health and overall well-being.”

Ralph shares Etienne, 31, and her daughter Ivy-Victoria (who also goes by "Coco"), 28, with ex Eric Maurice, whom she divorced in 2001.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage Sheryl Lee Ralph, Etienne Maurice, Ivy-Victoria Maurice

Elsewhere in her cover story, the actress revealed that she always “knew I was going to be somebody’s mother," calling her children “my greatest gift.”

“When I met their father, my first husband, I could see my children just as clearly as they are in life right now, and I said, ‘Oh, I know the assignment right here,’” she gushed. “We got married and had our son, Etienne, and our daughter, Coco. The marriage lasted almost 10 years.”

She added, “If I had a regret in life, it would be that I didn’t have more children. But I have two beautiful children.”

Robin L Marshall/Getty Etienne Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Senator Vincent

The Dreamgirls star has been long supported and celebrated by her two children.

When Ralph won her first Emmy Award for her performance in Abbot Elementary, Etienne shared a video on Instagram of himself and his sister screaming in their seats.

"I've envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!!," he captioned the post. "@ivycoco23 are in our seats crying. #emmys2022."

