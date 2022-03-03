Sheryl Crow Says Olivia Rodrigo Will 'Be Around for a Long Time': 'She Deserves It'

sheryl crow, olivia rodrigo

When country-rock queens meet teen-angst pop stars!

Speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!)s' special correspondent Adriana Costa on the red carpet of Billboard's Women in Music Awards on Tuesday, Sheryl Crow expressed her excitement for presenting the woman of the year award to Olivia Rodrigo.

"I am happy to celebrate her," the "Soak Up the Sun" singer, 60, said of Rodrigo. "I think she's gonna be around a long time. She deserves to be where she is celebrating this moment."

She also shared a piece of advice she wished to impart on the 19-year-old star.

"I just wanna tell her, enjoy it. Just enjoy it. Cuz sometimes you get so swept up [on] what am I gonna do next? What [do] I do next? And you forget to savor these little moments," the star said.

Ahead of the award show, Crow said she had yet to meet Rodrigo in person — but she is a fan.

"We sing her songs on the way to school and on the way back from school," Crow said of her sons Levi, 11, and Wyatt, 14.

"In fact, we're playing pool the other night, my 11-year-old was singing 'Good 4 U,'" she said. "He's pretty good. But you know what? He's more into the NFL and NBA. Sorry, Olivia."

Rodrigo performed her hit single "Deja Vu" from SoFi stadium at the awards. On the carpet ahead of the show, told PEOPLE the award was a huge "pinch me moment."

"I think anytime that I actually get to meet someone who my songs have affected, it's always really cool to me," she said. "Sometimes the girls will come up to me like, 'Oh my gosh, your song's really helped me through a hard time.' And there's nothing more special than that."

In October during an appearance on the podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb, Crow opened up about her decision to adopt her two sons.

"I had the gift of getting a lot of things out of my system before I had my kids, or before I got my kids. So there wasn't anything that I felt like I was missing," she explained. "If I stayed home and something was going on, I just didn't feel like I was missing anything, that I wanted to be anywhere else, and that's a gift."

The Grammy winner said she "just never didn't think I would have kids" but it wasn't until her mother threw her a "life raft" of support to show her that she didn't have to be married to start a family.