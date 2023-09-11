Sheryl Crow and Laura Dern Have a Girls' Night Out at Ralph Lauren's 'Beautiful' and 'Inspiring' NYFW Show (Exclusive)

"I wouldn't just do that for any designer," Nashville native Crow told PEOPLE of her rare NYFW appearance

Paul Morigi/Getty Sheryl Crow and Laura Dern at Ralph Lauren's NYFW show.

Sheryl Crow and Laura Dern had a girls’ night out at New York Fashion Week!

The singer, 61, and actress, 56, attended Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear Fashion Show — the designer’s first NYFW appearance since before the pandemic — on Friday, where they watched from the front row.

At the rustic yet characteristically glamorous show, which was held in a warehouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the duo chatted with PEOPLE about the NYFW show, which, in Crow’s case, is not her usual scene.

“I don't come to fashion week anymore,” the “Strong Enough” singer told PEOPLE. “I live in Nashville, and I raise my kids.”

Billy Farrell/BFA.com Sheryl Crow in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren at the brand's NYFW show on Sept. 8.

Crow said that coming to the show — and spending time with “my friend Laura” — was a “gift” she gave herself.

"I wouldn't just do that for any designer,” she added.

The Tuesday Night Music Club songstress went on to praise Lauren, 83, for the colorful and metallic-heavy Spring 2023 collection.

“It was beautiful and so inspiring, just like Ralph always is,” she said. “Every time he designs something, I feel like my closet needs that.”

The Jurassic Park star echoed her musician pal’s high praise of the designer, telling PEOPLE: “He's such a legend and it's an honor to get to celebrate him and watch his art continue to grow and evolve.”

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Laura Dern, Sheryl Crow and Gabrielle Union at Ralph Lauren's NYFW show on Sept. 8.

Despite the intense humidity and heat (which Nashville native Crow joked was “like winter"), both women wore head-to-toe Ralph Lauren at the designer's NYFW comeback show.

Dern layered the brand’s Teegan Patchwork Tweed Coat over an all-black ensemble — a scoop-neck midi dress and knee-high black boots.

She accessorized the look with a brown shoulder bag, simple gold chain and the Horseshoe-Ring Leather Belt, which fit right in with the designer’s new collection, in which chunky belts and buckles were a staple.

The “All I Wanna Do” singer opted for a slightly more rustic look, wearing the Dwight Burnished Calfskin Moto Jacket over a watercolor-esque gown with a studded neckline from the brand’s Purple Label. She paired the look with a simple clutch and minimal jewelry.



Paul Morigi/Getty Laura Dern at Ralph Lauren's NYFW show on Sept. 8.

Crow posted about the show on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of herself, Dern and Gabrielle Union, which she simply captioned: “#NYFW with @ralphlauren.”

The Big Little Lies star also chronicled the evening on Instagram, where she once again praised Lauren for his grand return to NYFW.

“What a gift to watch the Maestro at work, yet again,” she wrote alongside her post, whose final slide was a photo of model Christy Turlington on the runway in a gold, one-shoulder Ralph Lauren gown.

"And what an amazing highlight, Christy Turlington!!!” the actress concluded.

Other celebrities on the show’s star-studded guest list included Jennifer Lopez, Amanda Seyfried, Cara Delevingne, Julianne Moore and Robin Wright, who Dern and Crow snapped a photo with.

