Sheryl Crow, Bette Midler, Diane Warren and More Pay Tribute to the Late Christine McVie

Christine McVie, the longtime vocalist, keyboardist and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac died on Wednesday after a brief illness at age 79.

Her family announced her death on social media, writing that she died at the hospital "following a short illness," surrounded by her family.

"On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," the statement read. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

Following the announcement, fellow entertainers began to pay their respects to the iconic musician on social media.

Samir Hussein/Getty Christine McVie

The first came from the band, who McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with in 1998. They wrote there were "no words to describe our sadness" following her death.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the rockers wrote in a social media statement. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Fellow band member Mick Fleetwood shared a statement of his own on Instagram, referencing "Songbird" which McVie wrote for Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album Rumors.

"This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that 'Song Bird'... reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this previous life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie."

"Memories abound... they fly to me," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks shared a hand-written letter on social media for her "best friend."

"A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn't even know she was ill... until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. It's all I can do now..."

On the second page, she went on to recite the lyrics of Haim's song "Hallelujah."

"See you on the other side, my love. Don't forget about me," she concluded.

Haim, the sister trio shared that same letter by Nicks on their Instagram with a lengthy message in the caption section.

"we write this with tears in our eyes and all over our faces. the sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives," they wrote. "from playing "say that you love me" in rockinhaim since 1999 to seeing christine sing "over my head" live in 2015, she has been a constant inspiration. rip beautiful songbird ❤️❤️❤️"

Rosanne Cash, daughter of Johnny Cash, also paid tribute to McVie on Instagram.

"Such a great songwriter, singer, and a beautiful presence in Fleetwood Mac. A truly sad loss. #christinemcvie," she wrote.

Sheryl Crow, who inducted the band into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 1998, paid tribute on Twitter.

"I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP," she wrote.

Rock band Garbage wrote on Twitter that they were "Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted."

They added, "Songbird forever."

Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted.

Bill Simmons, a sports analyst paid tribute on Twitter by highlighting her work.

"RIP Christine McVie - elegant songwriter, unforgettable voice, and a crucial member of one of my favorite bands ever. Songbird stands alone - there's no other song like it. I really liked her. So much drama and dysfunction in that band and she always levitated above it."

Singer Ann Wilson shared a statement on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of the late musician.

"Christine was a gem. Soulful, classy and a beautiful songwriter. 'Over my head' was always my sultry, angelic favorite. Bon Voyage sweet soul!" - Ann," she wrote.

Diane Warren wrote that her death was "some pretty sad s—ty news."

"Always loved her. Always loved her songs. Sing in power Christine," she continued.

Bette Midler kept her tribute short but meaningful: "#ChristineMcVie has left us. What memories, what joy, and what a legacy…"

Tom Colicchio, a chef, remembered McVie for her work on Fleetwood Mac.

"Many casual listeners will be surprised when they realize it was Christine McVie on their favorite Fleetwood Mac song. #RIPChristineMcVie," he wrote.