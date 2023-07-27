Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.605

The Sherwin-Williams Company's (NYSE:SHW) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.605 per share on 8th of September. This means the annual payment will be 0.9% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Sherwin-Williams' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Sherwin-Williams' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 23.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Sherwin-Williams Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.52 total annually to $2.42. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Sherwin-Williams Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Sherwin-Williams has grown earnings per share at 6.9% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Sherwin-Williams' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Sherwin-Williams Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Sherwin-Williams that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

