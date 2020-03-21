Sherry Li of Thompson Education Center Sponsors the Bonacic Golf Challenge and YEL! Festival

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Dinner for the Bonacic Golf Challenge was held at Otterkill Golf & Country Club in Campbell Hall, NY. Sherry Li of Thompson Education Center sponsored the well-attended event with many local businesses and individuals participating. The event was surrounded with vibrant business chemistry and a positive drive for the economic development of the local community. Thompson Education Center supports Bonacic's re-election and believes that Senator Bonacic will continue to represent and work with the community to keep the positive momentum strong and help local businesses to create a better and healthier economic atmosphere.

In September, YEL! (Young Emerging Leaders) held its Annual Celebration of Young Professionals at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. As a Chamber Member, Thompson Education Center sponsored and attended the event. YEL!'s mission is to bridge the gap between aspiring individuals and local businesses to advance the growth of Sullivan County. It is quite simple: young professionals + experienced business professionals + networking = success.

Many young business entrepreneurs came to the event, nearly 100 professionals from the local businesses and organizations participated. Business owners gave a brief speech about their company and the continued encouragement of young professionals to stay and build a career path and future in their own backyard. Those in attendance agreed to support and sustain the only group in Sullivan County dedicated to that goal. The event was surrounded with vibrant business chemistry and positive energy for the economic development of the local community.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The local community is very excited about this event. All parties share the same belief that motivating and assisting young professionals will lead to a brighter future in Sullivan County. Young professionals will help to resolve the local aging tendency issue, bringing trendy and green ideas into the community, creating more jobs and attracting more young visitors which will spark the local economy.

Story continues

Thompson Education Center is proud to be a respected Chamber Crusaders Member and a community member of Sullivan County, to give more and help in any way possible for the future generations to come. Thompson Education Center project is coming to the Town of Thompson. It will develop a new education community in Sullivan County, New York. The project has entered into agreements and signed letters of interest with high schools, colleges, and educational institutions of which each of them will provide a great number of students to attend the education center.

Thompson Education Center project will create over 2000 jobs in Phase 1 and stimulate the local economy. List of Professional Teams working on the TEC Project:

General Contractor: LaChase Construction

Land Use Lawyer: McNamee, Lochner, Titus & Williams, P.C.

Dan Lonescu Architects

Pietrzak & Pfau Engineering & Serving, PLLC

Leggette, Brashears & Graham, Inc

Northern Drilling Inc.

Ecological Analysis, LLC

Sterling Environmental Engineering, P.C.

Creighton Manning Engineering, LLP

DeLuxe Building Systems

Thompson Education Center has been working closely with Sullivan County Partnership, Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Association and other local groups to bring more investors and visitors to Sullivan County to strengthen the economy.

Thompson Education Center is proud to be a community member and is happy to support and to help the community and children. TEC has been making monthly fresh fruits, vegetable and meat deliveries to Boys & Girls Club/Town of Wallkill, NY since late 2015. Throughout the years, TEC has gained huge amounts of support from local government agencies, organizations, small businesses and community members. Everyone is very excited about the project and believes that the project will benefit the children, people and community!

Thompson Education Center - Dedicated to Education, Communications, and Business Opportunities: http://thompsoneducationcenterinitiatives.com/

Thompson Education Center and Sherry Li Appreciated by Catskill Regional Medical Center Foundation: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/thompson-education-center-sherry-li-004500936.html

Thompson Education Center and Sherry Li Invited to the Opening Ceremony of North America-China Dragon Business Association: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/thompson-education-center-sherry-li-034000392.html

CONTACT:

Thompson Education Center

Sherry Li

212-845-9519

ccoanys@yahoo.com

SOURCE: Thompson Education Center





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/581879/Sherry-Li-of-Thompson-Education-Center-Sponsors-the-Bonacic-Golf-Challenge-and-YEL-Festival



