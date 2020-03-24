Sherry Li, Representing the Thompson Education Center, Joined Congressmen and Leaders in DC and NY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Ms. Sherry Li, Chairman of Board of Thompson Education Center was invited by Steve Stivers, Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, to go to the National Congressional Committee's Fall Convention Dinner held in Washington DC. Numerous other Congressmen and leaders joined the event, including Alex Monney, Jack Bergman, Warren Davidson, Lee Zeldin, Mike Gallagher, Tom Emmer, John Moonlenaar, and Paul Mitchell.

Chairman Steve Stivers, Ms. Li, and other Congressmen discussed topics including the national financial policy, infrastructure, budget and education issues. They voiced on supporting the development of the economy, encouraging businesses to invest in infrastructure projects and creating jobs. Ms. Sherry Li joined the breakfast which was held in the Harvard Club of New York in support of U.S. Senator of Southern California, Lindsey Graham. Ms. Li and Senator Graham discussed the needs for stronger policies to promote the approval of U.S. Construction Project, in order to accelerate the creation of jobs for the country.

On the same day, to support the chairman New York State's Republican, Ed Cox, and his recommended candidates of New York City's Mayor, Nicole Malliotakis and Comptroller, Michel Faulkner, Sherry Li met with them and conducted talks. Congressman John Katko and State Senator John DeFrancisco also attended the meeting. In discussing how to motivate investment, develop economy and create jobs, Sherry Li had conversation with congressman, the senator and many other politicians.

At noon, the Impacto Business and Economy Symposium invited Thompson Education Center and Sherry Li and was held at the Union League Club in New York City and started with an opening by the CEO of Impacto Latino, Gail M. Smith. Many small businesses' chairmen, CEOs and commissioners came from various states and attended this event and discussed the topics of Economy and Business, expressing on how to accelerate the creation of jobs. During this Symposium, Sherry Li has also met with Linda McMahon, the administrator of the Small Business Administration.

Sherry Li is committed to promoting the development of economy and the creation of jobs, and Thompson Education Center puts every effort into connecting the education, culture, communication, and business opportunities between China and United States. In addition, Thompson Education Center project will help create many jobs and stimulate the local economy. Numerous jobs will be created throughout each phase of the entire project, such as real estate agents, professors, instructors, and workers, etc. Thompson Education Center is about to be completed in the Town of Thompson. The project will build a high-end education community in Sullivan County, New York and has received very strong support from local governments, institutions, small businesses, as well as residents.

