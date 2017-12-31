Sherod with 22, Richmond beats Davidson 69-58 in A-10 opener

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Nick Sherod had a career-high 22 points to go with a career-high-tying nine rebounds and Richmond beat Davidson 69-58 in an Atlantic 10 opener on Saturday.

Sherod finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range, including one that gave the Spiders (3-10) a 59-53 lead with 2:52 left. From there, Richmond made 10 straight free throws to hold on for the win.

Richmond took the lead for good early in the second half and held on to a narrow advantage until taking the first double-digit lead of the game on Jacob Gilyard's pair of free throws with 1:14 left.

De'Monte Buckingham, Khwan Fore and Grant Golden added 12 points each for the Spiders. Golden also grabbed 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Kellan Grady made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and had 25 points for the Wildcats (5-7). Peyton Aldridge added 13 points and Oskar Michelsen grabbed 10 boards.