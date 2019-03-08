Shero says chance of Hall deadline trade was 'less than f-----g zero'



Although there weren’t ever any ‘concrete’ rumours that the New Jersey Devils were shopping Taylor Hall before the NHL Trade Deadline in late February, rumblings in the hockey world about the logic of making a move involving him were emerging.

The 27-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 season and, with the Devils rebuilding, he would have fetched plenty of draft picks and/or prospects. As a result, dealing the injured winger wouldn’t have been that crazy.

Based on his recent comments about that idea, New Jersey’s general manager Ray Shero strongly disagrees. During his conversation with Craig Custance of the Athletic at the GM meetings in Florida, he shared precisely how likely a trade involving the reigning Hart Trophy winner was.

“Less than f—–g zero,” he told Custance. “Zero percent. Someone asked me that two weeks before the deadline. Zero chance. Zero. Just to make it clear.”

Alright, alright! We get it! You never considered trading the guy! Geeeezzzz.

Hall is eligible to sign an extension with the team on July 1st and you’d be out of your mind to think that signing the superstar isn’t going to be the organization’s top priority this summer.

He was named the league’s MVP last season after scoring 39 goals and collecting 93 points in 76 games. In 33 contests this season, he had 37 points before going down with a knee injury in late December.

While whether or not he’ll return this season after arthroscopic surgery is unknown, we can be certain that Hall won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. And you can’t blame Shero for taking such a firm stance when it comes to this topic of discussion.

Clearly, the man has learned from Peter Chiarelli’s mistakes.

Taylor Hall, left, and Ray Shero. (Getty Images)

