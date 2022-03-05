Sherman Oaks Notre Dame ends three-game series with 9-8 win over Harvard-Westlake

Eric Sondheimer
·4 min read
A large crowd filled the stadium at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame for Mission League game against Harvard-Westlake.
A large crowd attended Friday's Mission League baseball game between Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Harvard-Westlake. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

A three-game high school baseball series between Studio City Harvard-Westlake and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame featured elite players, towering home runs and fan participation in large numbers, providing plenty of entertainment for anyone who has moved on from Major League Baseball.

Game 1 went to defending Division 1 champion Harvard-Westlake 10-3 after a 3-3 deadlock through four innings. Game 2 ended in a 3-3 tie after eight innings because of darkness. Game 3 on Friday started in the afternoon and ended under the lights. After more than three hours, Notre Dame overcome five errors and rallied from an 8-4 deficit to defeat the Wolverines 9-8.

The heroes for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Jack Gurevitch (left) and Max Aude.
The heroes for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Jack Gurevitch (left) and Max Aude. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Max Aude, whose father, Rich, played in the major leagues for the Pittsburgh Pirates, sent a two-out, 3-and-1 pitch over the head of center fielder Toussaint Bythewood in the bottom of the sixth for a two-run double to complete a five-run comeback for the Knights.

"That was a major highlight in my life," Aude said. "I walked to the plate, looked up into the stands. The moment was so exciting. That's why we are all playing baseball."

Said Notre Dame coach Tom Dill: "Oh my gosh. That was not how we drew it up. I kept thinking we were going to win the whole time. We had some great at-bats. We had so many guys come through."

This series was supposed to decide the Mission League championship even though there's two months left. Instead, it's still undecided. as both teams leave with a record of 1-1-1. The hitters were better than the pitchers this week.

Jack Gurevitch, a University of San Diego commit, hit his second home run of the series for Notre Dame and had so much fun rounding the bases, throwing up his arms, then putting his head between two teammates greeting him at home plate, then doing a dance through his teammates in the dugout.

"He and Kevin Parada may be two of the best hitters to get out in my 11 years," Harvard-Westlake coach Jared Halpert said.

Bryce Rainer and Jacob Galloway each had two-run hits to give the Wolverines an 8-4 advantage. But Notre Dame pitcher Diego Herrera retired all five batters he faced to close out the win after the Knights' rallied. Aude finished with three hits.

"I think both sides would say Harvard-Westlake versus Notre Dame is never dull and full of wonderful competition," Halpert said. "This week the atmosphere was tremendous. Credit to them for that performance at the end."

Chaminade 1, St. Francis 0: Peter Michael threw a no-hitter for Chaminade in the Mission League game, striking out 17 for Chaminade.

Crespi 3, Bishop Alemany 2: The Celts took two of three Mission League games from the Warriors. Freshman Diego Velasquez struck out eight in a complete game. Tyler Grenn and Josh Rodriguez had two hits apiece.

Bishop Amat 3, La Salle 2: Frankie Peralez hit a walk-off home run in the seventh for Bishop Amat.

L.A. Roosevelt 3, Paraclete 1: Liono Zepeda continued his strong early season pitching with 11 strikeouts in six innings to help Roosevelt hand Paraclete its first defeat.

Eastvale Roosevelt 7, Chino Hills 1: Patrick Fregoso continued his hot hitting with three hits and two RBIs. Hunter Billingsley threw a complete game.

Villa Park 4, Brea Olinda 1: Brandon Luu struck out 10 to lead Villa Park. Geoff McArthur and Zach Brown each had two RBIs.

Westlake 6, San Fernando 0: Gabe Pancratz went four for four and also struck out seven in five scoreless innings for Westlake.

Sierra Canyon 3, Windward 1: Kassius Thomas struck out eight in six innings for unbeaten Sierra Canyon (9-0).

Arcadia 4, Hoover 1: The Apaches improved to 8-0. Daniel Chavez is 3-0 on the mound.

Chatsworth 2, Sun Valley Poly 1: Jose Ruedas threw the complete game with six strikeouts. Dominick Camas had the walk-off hit for the Chancellors.

Gardena Serra 5, St. Paul 2: Delton Prinze struck out eight and threw a complete game. Nigel Buckley had a home run.

Softball

Mission Viejo 4, JSerra 1: Sofia Elliott struck out nine, walked none and allowed two hits to lead the unbeaten Diablos to their 10th consecutive victory. She also had two hits, along with Kara King.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.