Sherlock's Una Stubbs Dead at 84

English actress Una Stubbs, best known stateside for her role as Mrs. Hudson opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in PBS’ Sherlock, has died. She was 84.

According to the BBC, Stubbs died at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by her family following a brief illness.

Stubbs appeared in all 13 installments of Sherlock, through to 2017’s series-ending “The Final Problem.”

Her credits also included UK series Worzel Gummidge, Till Death Us Do Part and EastEnders.

