Sherlock star Andrew Scott's new play drops first-look images

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Sherlock star Andrew Scott's new play has dropped a series of first-look images giving fans a glimpse of the star ahead of the show.

Taking to Instagram , WhatsOnStage shared the images of Scott who is set to appear in Vanya , an adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play Uncle Vanya this Autumn.

Posting a carousel of photographs of Scott as he rehearses for the play which will be directed by Sam Yates, WhatsOnStage captioned the post: "EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK AT ANDREW SCOTT IN REHEARSALS FOR VANYA!

"The solo version of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya has been adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Sam Yates - pictured here with Scott. Find out more at the link in our bio!"

BUY TICKETS FOR VANYA

In the pictures, Scott can be seen walking around the stage wearing a white T-shirt with khaki trousers. In some of the images he can be seen interacting with Yates.

Written by Simon Stephens, Vanya is set to have a short preview run at the Richmond Theatre from August 28 to September 2 before opening at the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End. The play will run previews there from September 15 ahead of opening on September 21. The last show will run on October 21.

Speaking of the upcoming play, Fleabag star Scott said he is honoured to take the play to the West End.

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Related: Fleabag and Sherlock star Andrew Scott confirmed for West End return in Vanya

"Heartbreaking, hilarious, sexy, devastating – the genius and extraordinary humanity of Mr Chekhov just knocks me out," he said. "It's a genuine honour and a singular challenge to bring this giant of a play to life in the West End in this new way and I'm so excited to be doing it alongside such brilliant, playful and talented people."

Meanwhile, Searchlight Pictures recently dropped a first-look image for All of Us Strangers, the new movie starring Scott alongside Normal People's Paul Mescal.

You Might Also Like