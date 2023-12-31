‘Sherlock’ Creator Wants To Write A British Version Of ‘The West Wing’: “It’s Necessary”
British writer and showrunner Steven Moffat believes the UK needs its own version of The West Wing, and he’s prepared to write it.
Moffat, who co-created Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch and previously helmed a chapter of the re-born Doctor Who, told The Times newspaper he thinks a serious look at British politics is missing from the country’s drama, and his fear that this has affected how our real-life politicians behave.
Moffat said:
“We’ve got a problem — we think that being cynical is sophisticated, but that’s how adolescents think. Our cynicism about our politics has resulted in cynical politicians. If you tell a child they’re bad, they become bad. If you tell politicians they’re a bunch of egotistical maniacs, then where is the value in trying to be anything else?”
Of a British version of Aaron Sorkin’s award-winning political drama, starring Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Alison Janney and Bradley Whitford, which ran for seven seasons from 1999 to 2006, coinciding mostly with George W Bush’s administration, Moffat said: “I think it might be necessary.”
Moffat’s next TV drama tackles the subject of cancel culture. Douglas is Cancelled sees a TV host subjected to mob wrath after making a joke at a wedding. Moffat said he found the subject of the terror of cancellation interesting:
“I think there is a sense of nervousness about cancellation. I don’t know how much we’d continue to fear cancellation if anyone was bombing us. If someone is capable of being cancelled, they’re a good person. You can’t cancel Hitler or the Yorkshire Ripper, only someone who cares about their reputation and has a conscience.”
Douglas is Cancelled stars Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan and airs on ITVX in the UK in 2024.
