‘Sherlock’ Creator Wants To Write A British Version Of ‘The West Wing’: “It’s Necessary”

British writer and showrunner Steven Moffat believes the UK needs its own version of The West Wing, and he’s prepared to write it.

Moffat, who co-created Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch and previously helmed a chapter of the re-born Doctor Who, told The Times newspaper he thinks a serious look at British politics is missing from the country’s drama, and his fear that this has affected how our real-life politicians behave.

More from Deadline

Moffat said:

“We’ve got a problem — we think that being cynical is sophisticated, but that’s how adolescents think. Our cynicism about our politics has resulted in cynical politicians. If you tell a child they’re bad, they become bad. If you tell politicians they’re a bunch of egotistical maniacs, then where is the value in trying to be anything else?”

Of a British version of Aaron Sorkin’s award-winning political drama, starring Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Alison Janney and Bradley Whitford, which ran for seven seasons from 1999 to 2006, coinciding mostly with George W Bush’s administration, Moffat said: “I think it might be necessary.”

Moffat’s next TV drama tackles the subject of cancel culture. Douglas is Cancelled sees a TV host subjected to mob wrath after making a joke at a wedding. Moffat said he found the subject of the terror of cancellation interesting:

“I think there is a sense of nervousness about cancellation. I don’t know how much we’d continue to fear cancellation if anyone was bombing us. If someone is capable of being cancelled, they’re a good person. You can’t cancel Hitler or the Yorkshire Ripper, only someone who cares about their reputation and has a conscience.”

Story continues

Douglas is Cancelled stars Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan and airs on ITVX in the UK in 2024.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.