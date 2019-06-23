Sheriff's Office says it has photos of Masai Ujiri striking deputy at Oracle Arena

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was reportedly involved in an incident following Game 6 of the NBA Finals. (AP Foto/Tony Avelar)

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said it has photos which show Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri striking a deputy following the conclusion of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Sherriff’s Office reportedly showed the photos to The Globe and Mail, but did not allow the newspaper to publish them or look at the full videos.

“[We wanted] to show that a crime did occur when people are saying that ... there was no strike to the face, when in fact there was," spokesperson Sgt. Ray Kelly said via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area. "We've done it in a way that can still let the investigation take place without contaminating the witness pool."

Ujiri allegedly pushed and struck a deputy after initially being denied access to the floor to celebrate the Raptors winning the title. Witnesses said Ujiri didn’t strike the officer, however.

The Sherriff’s Office said Ujiri showed his NBA credential backwards, but didn’t have the security measures in place needed to access the floor.

The Raptors have yet to comment on the photos, and the officer in question is still debating legal action against Ujiri.

