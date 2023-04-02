Sheriffs investigate death of man whose body was found in a Catawba County tributary

Ames Alexander
·1 min read
Cedar Attanasio/AP

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a tributary of the Henry Fork River Saturday.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim, and they’re not commenting on whether foul play was involved, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office. An autopsy is pending.

The deceased person appears to be a Black male in his late 20s or early 30s, the sheriff’s department said. The body was found in the tributary near Dorothy Court, about a mile and a half southwest of Hickory’s Valley Hills Mall.

Police initiated their investigation after responding to a report about the body shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact sheriff’s investigators at 828-464-3112.

