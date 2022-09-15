Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United: live score and latest updates from the Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo marauds forwards - REUTERS

06:04 PM

GOAL! Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Manchester United

United have their first decent spell of possession and it ends in the opening goal.

Christian Eriksen picks out Jadon Sancho on the edge of the box with a line-breaking ball. Sancho takes a touch, works a little opening and pings one into the far corner.

06:01 PM

14 mins, Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0 Manchester United

Ronaldo goes down under pressure from Kiki in the box and appeals for a spot kick, but it's a soft shoulder-to-shoulder challenge and the referee, Pawel Raczkowski, isn't interested.

05:58 PM

12 mins, Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0 Manchester United

Ronaldo threatens to get in behind with a subtle run, but Gaby Kiki shuts him down.

05:57 PM

11 mins, Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0 Manchester United

Mouhamed Diop wins a second ball high up the pitch and takes the first shot of the match, blasting the ball into the stands from long range.

05:57 PM

10 mins, Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0 Manchester United

Abou Ouattara is causing problems for Tyrell Malacia out on the flank, going past the United man and drawing a foul. Malacia avoids a booking.

05:55 PM

8 mins, Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0 Manchester United

Badolo goes down in pain after Cristiano Ronaldo catches him on the foot.

Sheriff play the free kick short and seem happy to pass it around at the back, keeping the ball out of United's reach.

05:51 PM

5 mins, Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0 Manchester United

It's been a pretty even start, but chances have been thin on the ground. Neither side has had a shot so far.

05:48 PM

2 mins, Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0 Manchester United

Cedric Badolo puts Diogo Dalot under pressure out wide, but the United full-back deals with the danger.

05:46 PM

Kick off!

We're underway at the Zimbru Stadium.

05:40 PM

Five-minute warning

The warm-ups are done and dusted and kick off is fast approaching.

05:27 PM

Warm-ups in progress

The players are out on the pitch and putting the final touches on their pre-match preparations.

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo stretch off - AFP

05:25 PM

Manchester United team news

Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; Ronaldo.

05:23 PM

Sheriff Tiraspol team news

Starting XI: Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Badolo, Kyabou, Diop; Rasheed, Atiemwen, Ouattara.

05:20 PM

Unfamiliar surroundings for Sheriff

Manchester United face a Europa League tie with geopolitical overtones tonight as they go up against Sheriff Tiraspol.

This evening's game will be played at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. The 10,400-capacity ground usually serves as the home of Zimbru Chisinau, who are currently second-bottom of the Moldovan Super Liga.

Sheriff are six places above them at the top of the standings, a position they have become accustomed to. They have won the last seven league titles on the bounce, having been crowned champions of Moldova 20 times in total.

Tiraspol, where Sheriff are normally based, is the capital of the breakaway state of Transnistria, however. Internationally recognised as part of Moldova, the region is closely aligned with Russia – with the possibility of annexation even mooted at various stages – and hosts a significant Russian military presence.

Transnistria borders Ukraine and, amid the ongoing Russian invasion, there have been rumblings about the region being dragged into the war. Back in the summer, Uefa ruled that matches under their jurisdiction would no longer be played there as a result of the conflict.

"In light of the large-scale military escalation resulting in the invasion of the Ukrainian territory by the Russian army, the Uefa executive committee has today decided that no Uefa competition match shall be played in the region of Transnistria, in Moldova, until further notice," read a statement released in June.

"FC Sheriff Tiraspol have been invited to propose an alternative venue/stadium outside the region of Transnistria for its home matches in Uefa club competitions for as long as the prohibition to play in the region remains in force."

Having settled on the Zimbru Stadium, Sheriff are set to host their first "home" game in the Europa League group stage this evening after winning 3-0 away at Omonia Nicosia in their opener.

Owned by Sheriff, a politically influential, near-omnipresent company in Transnistria which has business interests ranging from petrol stations and supermarkets to hospitality and construction, the club has had notable success in Europe in recent years, inflicting a shock defeat on Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage last season.

United, meanwhile, are looking for their first Europa League win this term, having lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad last week.