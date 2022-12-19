Sheriff’s son, 1-year-old granddaughter die in crash, AZ cops say. ‘Hearts are heavy’

The son and 1-year-old granddaughter of an Arizona sheriff died in a car crash, authorities said.

Cooper Lamb, 22; his fiancee; and their infant daughter were in a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday, Dec. 16, Arizona Family’s reported. A truck was headed west when it struck the red sedan, with the family inside, traveling east trying to make a left turn, Gilbert police said, according to FOX10 News.

Cooper Lamb and the baby died on scene, and his fiancee was in critical condition, according to a Dec. 17 Facebook post from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and news outlets.

“We are truly humbled and touched by the outpouring of love from our Family and Friends/Community,” Sheriff Mark Lamb wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted in your love and the love of God and Jesus Christ.”

The driver of the truck was not hurt but was possibly impaired, the Gilbert Police Department said, according to FOX 10 News. That person was arrested.

The Gilbert Police Department took to Facebook to offer its condolences to the family.

“Our hearts are heavy as we join Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Lamb in mourning the loss of his son Cooper and his beautiful one-year-old granddaughter,” officers said.

After learning of the accident, Cooper Lamb’s brother said on Facebook that he’s “never received such devastating news before.”

“I’m sad I never got to meet his little girl,” Dayton Lamb wrote. “I love my brother, and I’m so glad I was able to let him know that the last time I talked to him.”

Gilbert is about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix.

