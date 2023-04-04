Sheriff’s office identifies two women killed in collision with semi south of Haysville

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified two women from Wellington who were killed in a head-on collision with a semi truck south of Haysville on Monday afternoon.

They are 67-year-old Patricia Boor and 62-year-old Tonya Acosta-Abernathy, sheriff’s office spokesperson Nathan Gibbs said in an email.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of south Broadway just south of Haysville. Boor was heading north on Broadway in a black SUV when the SUV crossed into the southbound lane and struck a semi truck heading south on Broadway, Gibbs said.

Boor and Acosta-Abernathy were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Gibbs.

The semi truck came to rest in front of a residence. No damage was done to any homes or structures. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Richard Wicker of Gastonia, North Carolina, did not report any injuries, Gibbs said.

Broadway between 87th and 95th streets was closed off for several hours.