Sheriff’s office identifies Missouri woman killed in Valley Center crash on Saturday

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Saturday crash in Valley Center

Catherine Granell, 48, of Rayville, Missouri, was driving a Suzuki east on 85th Street North. According to sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick, Granell failed to stop at a stop sign at Ridge Road and her car was struck by Dodge truck driven by a 61-year-old Sedgwick man driving south.

Granell died at the scene; the 61-year-old man was not injured, Blick said. The collision happened shortly after 8 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said there are no stop signs in the north and southbound lanes of Ridge Road. The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.