Sheriff’s office ID’s deputy who fired fatal shots in Parkland that killed Tacoma man

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has identified a deputy who fatally shot a 39-year-old man Jan. 27 during a confrontation near a Parkland auto parts store.

Jordan Williams, 34, has been a deputy with the department for four years, according to a news release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

Williams shot Jerome Holman, described in a 911 call as slumped in a minivan parked in front of the business in the 14900 block of Pacific Avenue South. Deputies approached him at 5:51 p.m., according to a PCFIT statement. In the next four to five minutes, Holman tried to flee and struck another deputy with the door of the minivan.

Williams fired six shots, the PCFIT states. One missed. Five struck Holman. Deputies said they provided medical aid. Holman was transported to a local hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

PCFIT conducts criminal investigations whenever police use deadly force in the county. Last week, investigators issued a report describing the circumstances that led to the shooting. Those details noted that the minivan Holman was driving appeared to be stolen, and the license plates had been switched.

The results of the PCFIT investigation will be forwarded to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s office to determine whether the shooting was legally justified.