Sheriff: KY woman dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Suspect detained in Illinois

A man accused of shooting a woman in Pulaski County has been arrested in Illinois, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Sonny Powell, 48, was arrested in Lombard, Ill., and is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky, according to the sheriff’s office. Powell is being held at the DuPage County Detention Center in the meantime.

Powell isn’t facing any charges in Illinois, the sheriff’s office said.

Powell is accused of shooting a 44-year-old woman multiple times. The sheriff’s office said Thursday that the woman was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man.

The woman eventually was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment of her injuries, the sheriff’s office said. It’s not clear what her condition is.

The sheriff’s office identified Powell as the suspect after searching a residence on Normandy Lane in Somerset, where both Powell and the woman lived together, according to the sheriff’s office. The extent of the relationship between Powell and the victim is unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

While searching the home, investigators found evidence that indicated the shooting happened there, according to the sheriff’s office.