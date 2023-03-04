Sheriff’s homicide detectives investigating death of a woman in south Sacramento

Detectives on Friday evening in south Sacramento were investigating a woman’s death that has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation was being conducted in the 6900 block of Casa Grande Way in the residential neighborhood just south of 53rd Avenue.

About noon Friday, deputies were called to assist medics at the location, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. He said the woman’s death was first deemed to be suspicious before investigators later confirmed she was a victim in a homicide.

The sheriff’s spokesman said he did not yet have information about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, including whether a weapon was used.

About 5:30 p.m., homicide detectives from the Sheriff’s Office were heading to the scene to take over the investigation.

