Sheriff’s deputies search for hiker reported missing at Lake Jacomo near Blue Springs

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it is searching for a missing hiker near Blue Springs.

The search is centered around a wooded area near Lake Jacomo, a freshwater reservoir about 20 miles southeast of Kansas City, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said around 12:30 p.m. Monday in a tweet.

Boats, search and rescue dogs, park rangers and a drone have been deployed to help the search.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.