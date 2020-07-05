Sheriff: 12 wounded in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left 12 people in “various conditions” early Sunday, a sheriff's official said.

A Greenville County sheriff's deputy noticed a “disturbance” at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and called for backup because of “active gunfire from inside the building,” Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in a statement.

Responding officials took victims inside the lounge to the hospital, while others were taken via private vehicles.

It's unclear whether anyone was in custody in relation to the shooting. The names and precise conditions of the victims weren't immediately released.

Further details weren't immediately available.

The Associated Press