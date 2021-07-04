Sheridan Smith Splits From Fiancé Jamie Horn After Three Years Together

Sheridan Smith has announced that she has split from her fiancé Jamie Horn after three years together.

The news comes just over a year since the couple welcomed the birth of their baby son, Billy, in May last year.

The Bafta-winning star confirmed the news in a joint statement with the former insurance broker to The Sun on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart,” the statement reads.

“We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

The couple, who met through the Tinder dating app in 2018, appeared together in the ITV documentary Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum last year.

Sheridan is best known for her roles on stage and screen, including the Legally Blonde musical and TV hits like Cilla, Mrs Biggs, Gavin and Stacey, The Royle Family and Benidorm.

Sheridan had previously spoken about the “surreal” nature of giving birth and parenting during lockdown.

“You’re kind of walking around in a bit of a daze,” she said.

“If it hadn’t been a pandemic, we would have had more people to rely on so we could both get some rest.

“But thank goodness we had each other, because Jamie took a lot of time with the baby as well — so I got to sleep in-between breastfeeding.

“But we were walking around like zombies and we didn’t really know what day it was.

“When there’s this bundle of joy, though, the good times make up for the bad. It was just us as a little three, without other people to rely on.

“But everyone who has had a baby always says you just get on with it and do it.”

