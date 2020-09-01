Sheridan Smith praised for "brave" documentary Becoming Mum

From Digital Spy

Sheridan Smith shared her pregnancy story in documentary Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum tonight (September 1) and the honest, in-depth exploration of mental health and anxiety was praised all-round by viewers.

The actress, who has starred in Cilla, Gavin & Stacey and Jonathan Creek, let a camera crew track the course of her pregnancy as she reflected on her own mental health and explored the help that is available to pregnant women and new mothers.

We saw Sheridan and her fiancé Jamie Horn attending scans and pre-natal classes and preparing for their baby son's arrival, while Sheridan also met doctors and psychiatrists who talked her through the help that is available for expectant and new parents.

From meeting a doctor who gave her the positive news that she can continue to take the medication that she is prescribed for her mental health during pregnancy, to sharing hopes and fears about becoming a parent with an online support group, Sheridan explored her own thoughts and tried to find out what help is available for all parents.

She also spoke about how her attitude to public events has changed, as well as giving an insight into how that Graham Norton BAFTAs joke impacted on her mental health.

The documentary ended with Sheridan and Jamie proudly caring for their baby son Billy, who arrived in May, with Sheridan revealing that her child "completes her".

The actress received resounding praise for the raw documentary, with viewers sharing their admiration for the actress' honesty and thanking her for sharing her story on Twitter:

I am gobsmacked. What an extraordinary lioness @Sheridansmith1 is. Your bravery in talking about your vulnerability...anxiety, terror, hospital, loss...is a support for us all. Thank you for being so open. Kindness matters #becomingmum @ITV #therapy #mentalhealth — Anna Richardson (@AnnaRichardso) September 1, 2020

Well done @Sheridansmith1 - what a wonderful and moving documentary not only raising awareness on the struggles of mental health and depression but also having these during pregnancy. What an inspirational brave lady #BecomingMum ❤️ — Katie (@katiesaffron95) September 1, 2020

I loved @Sheridansmith1 before but I love her even more now! Super brave being so honest and open helping people to speak up if they need help ❤️#becomingmum pic.twitter.com/gb03hFs60C — Sarah Woosnam (@WooWoosnam) September 1, 2020

The fact @Sheridansmith1 is being so openly honest on national television just proves she is our national treasure what a beautiful woman inside and out #becomingmum such a brave thing to do ❤👣💙 — Alison Oswell (@xxalibobxx) September 1, 2020

#Becomingmum is such important tv breaking the taboo on maternal mental health. @Sheridansmith1 is so brave and honest. — Felicity Cottle (@felicitycottle) September 1, 2020

Honestly LOVE @Sheridansmith1 for this documentary talking about mental health and pregnancy. #BecomingMum — James (@JamesConlon_) September 1, 2020

Watching this now. Sheridan is such a lovely and fabulous person. It's good to see her talking about her family, mental health and anxiety during pregnancy in this documentary ❤️🌟#BecomingMum https://t.co/5gbazTjaFp — Susan Seddon 🌈📻🎶 (@SuzeTwelve) September 1, 2020