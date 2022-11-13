Sherfield’s best game yet finally gives Dolphins a top receiver other than Hill, Waddle

At long last, the Miami Dolphins’ passing attack wasn’t just the Tyreek Hill-and-Jaylen Waddle show Sunday.

In fact, the star attraction in this one might have been the No. 3 wide receiver.

Trent Sherfield’s moment finally came in the Dolphins’ 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns and he made the most of it.

“I was very happy,” Hill said.

Sherfield, who’s on his third team in three years and already has his most productive season, put together one of the best performances of his career this week, catching four passes, and pacing Miami (7-3) with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown to help the Dolphins take sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

It was the first game this year someone other than Hill or Waddle led the team in receiving yards.

Sherfield’s touchdown was a beauty — quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fired a dart to the back left corner of the end zone and Sherfield tapped both feet inbounds to put Miami up 17-7 at halftime — but maybe not even his best play of the day. Right after the Browns (3-6) cut the Dolphins’ lead to 30-17 in the fourth quarter, Sherfield hauled in a slant, bounced off two tacklers and rumbled for a 27-yard gain into Cleveland territory.

Sherfield is now up 250 yards this year — his most in a single season in his five-year career.

“Being able to be in this position is really humbling,” Sherfield said. “I’m really excited to be a part of this team.”

The 26-year-old wideout’s emergence is important for Miami, which has leaned heavily on Hill and Waddle in the passing game this year. The Dolphins’ top two receivers entered the weekend as two of the 12 most targeted players in the league — and Hill was the only one with at least 100 already — and Sherfield, as the No. 3, was always going to have some game where he could alleviate some pressure off those other two.

It finally came against the Browns. Hill’s six targets were his second fewest in a game with Tagovailoa at quarterback and Waddle only had five. With Cleveland focused on those two, Sherfield — and Miami’s rushing attack — broke out.

The Dolphins’ 195 rushing yards were their most of the season, and seven different players caught multiple passes and none made more than five.

“It’s a lot of fun because you have some offenses where the ball is not coming to you and you know that,” Sherfield said. “With a guy like Tua and the offense, and how he understands the offense and the way that he’s able to spread the ball around — you always have to be prepared. He’s going to get you the ball. It’s just a matter of if you’re prepared. If you’re not prepared for your opportunity, then that’s on you. It’s a lot of fun because any given moment when you’re out there, this could be the play. It could be anybody.”