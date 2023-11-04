Shereé Whitfield Reveals the 'One Thing' She Regrets from Her Time on “RHOA”

"Things got turned around, and it just didn’t go well that evening. I feel bad about that," she said of her behavior in season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Prince Williams/WireImage Sheree Whitfield

Shereé Whitfield wishes she’d behaved differently in one infamous Real Housewives of Atlanta moment.

On Friday’s panel for the show at BravoCon 2023, a fan asked the 53-year-old reality star about the time she infamously pulled Kim Zolciak’s wig in 2009.

Though the moment went down in Housewives history, Whitfield admitted she felt remorse about how the situation unfolded.

“That is probably the one thing that I regret. Because I love Kim Zolciak,” she said. “Things got turned around, and it just didn’t go well that evening. I feel bad about that.”

Related: Shereé Whitfield Says Kim Zolciak Is 'Not Doing Well' amid Divorce: 'I Thought They Were Going to Be Forever'

Prince Williams/Wireimage (2) Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak

On season 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Whitfield found herself in the middle of a brawl between Zolciak and NeNe Leakes. In an attempt to show the mom of six who’s boss, she tugged on her wig and moved it off-kilter.

"I did not try to pull it off, I did not want to pull it off," she explained in a confessional at the time. "I just wanted to shift it a little bit."

Related: NeNe Leakes Says She 'Reached Out' to Support Kim Zolciak amid Messy Divorce: 'It's Not Easy'

While the Bravolebrities may have had their differences, Whitfield shared that she would love to have Zolciak back on the reality show. Zolciak was one of the original Atlanta Housewives when the show first premiered in October 2008, before deciding to leave RHOA halfway through season 5.

“I’ve told her, I’ve told production, I’ve told everybody that will listen,” she said before referencing Zolciak’s recent headlines. “She’s great, she’s funny, her kids. She definitely has a story right now.”

Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Kim Zolciak

Related: Kim Zolciak Is 'Making Moves' — Seemingly Back to Reality TV — amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Story continues

In May, the RHOA alum and her estranged husband Kroy Biermannfiled for divorce after 12 years of marriage, citing "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Two months later, Zolciak rekindled her relationship with the former NFL player and filed a motion to dismiss her petition.

"They're getting along and calling off the divorce," a source told PEOPLE in July. "They're trying to make it work for the kids."

Despite their commitment to reconcile, their renewed relationship was short-lived. In August, Biermann filed for divorce for a second time and once again determined that his marriage was "irretrievably broken” in the documents.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak

Related: Kroy Biermann Opens Up About 'Journey of Self-Improvement' and 'Loyalty' amid Kim Zolciak Divorce

Amid their marital woes, the former couple have also been experiencing their fair share of financial burdens.

The pair's financial problems were publicized with the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion. According to a notice shared by Fulton County in February, Truist Bank planned to auction the property before the Fulton County Courthouse after the pair defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in Oct. 2012.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Zolciak was "telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out."

Related: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Puts Her Wigs Up for Sale for Thousands Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

The couple eventually listed their mansion for sale in October.

Zolciak and Biermann purchased the home in 2012, a year after they got married. They lived there with their children: Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. Kim also has two older daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Kroy legally adopted.

For more of PEOPLE's BravoCon coverage, click here.

BravoCon 2023 is taking place through Sunday at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.