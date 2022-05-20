Sherbrooke Phoenix complete sweep with wild 7-5 win over Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Justin Gill scored two goals as the Sherbrooke Phoenix outgunned the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 7-5 Thursday to complete a three-game sweep of their second-round QMJHL playoffs series.

Alexis Gendron notched a hat trick and added an assist in the loss for the Armada.

Five other skaters scored goals for the Phoenix, who are advancing to the third round of the QMJHL playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Sherbrooke led 3-0 after Gill scored his first of the night at the 4:01 mark of the second period.

Blainville-Boisbriand managed to tie the game up at 3-3 with a trio of unanswered goals, capped off by Gendron's second of the evening at 4:34 of the third.

Just as it looked like it was a brand-new game again, though, the Phoenix racked off three more goals to take a 6-3 lead at the 11:32 mark.

The Armada would keep fighting in an effort to keep their season alive, but it proved too little too late.

Elsewhere around the QMJHL playoffs Thursday, two other series came to an end in sweeps.

The Charlottetown Islanders finished off the Acadie-Bathurst Titan with a 3-1 win and the Shawinigan Cataractes squeezed by the Gatineau Olympiques 1-0 to finish things there in that series.

And the Quebec Remparts took a 2-1 series advantage after defeating the Rimouski Oceanic 4-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press