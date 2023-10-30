Sherbrooke mayor on leave for 'undetermined period'

Évelyne Beaudin is suspending her activities as Sherbrooke mayor on the advice of her doctor. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC - image credit)

Évelyne Beaudin is suspending her activities as the mayor of Sherbrooke and will be on leave for an "undetermined period," according to the city.

The city announced that the decision was taken on the advice of her doctor.

Deputy mayor, Raïs Kibonge, will fill in for the 35-year-old in her absence.

In 2021, Beaudin became the first female mayor in Sherbrooke's 169-year history, part of a youth wave that swept the city halls of five of Quebec's biggest municipalities.

Sherbrooke's city manager, Éric Sévigny, said in the release that municipal council and the administration are working together to ensure that this transition and change of leadership doesn't affect services.

Kibonge said his thoughts are with Beaudin in "her recovery."

"What we're going through today reminds us that each of us can be faced with moments when we have to make difficult decisions for our personal and professional well-being and for those around us," said Kibonge.